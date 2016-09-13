Rent: The Economic Relationship Between Humanity and Nature

Submitted by Jock on September 13, 2016 - 09:04

Rent Essay Cover PageSo, attached is a "final" version of the paper on which I shall be basing my presentation at Lib Dem conference next Monday. The whole event was initially envisaged as a joint affair between Green Lib Dems and ALTER, the land tax campaign within the party. But GLD are doing something of their own.

Rapacious Rent

Submitted by Jock on September 11, 2016 - 22:10

The thread that runs right through this paper requires readers to understand what we mean when we talk about rent. No doubt many people, if they think about “rent”, think of, predominantly, what people without a home of their own pay to live in someone else’s spare property, or, more broadly, a fee one pays to hire someone else’s capital goods. And, while this is probably the most common understanding of “rent”, it doesn’t really reflect what economists think of as “rent”.

Why this anarchist will be voting Remain on Thursday

Submitted by Jock on June 20, 2016 - 00:32

Almost every self-declared libertarian I’ve heard from seems to believe some version of the idea that “leaving the EU is the greatest step toward liberty we can make in our lifetimes”. 

Oxford's Green Noose in the News

Submitted by Jock on May 3, 2016 - 12:15

The weekend saw a desultory rally of assorted anti-neighbour groups in Woodstock, following their "parish poll" to decide whether they should continue to oppose new housing near the town. This was reported on by the Oxford Mail, and has generated an assortment of comments. I thought it would be good to post one of my more strident ones here, just for posterity, so to speak!

Democracy: All I need is the air that I breathe

Submitted by Jock on April 1, 2016 - 13:00

I’m sure everyone knows that I have what some would call an obsession with rent, of the economic kind rather than the Piccadilly kind frequented by politicians and the like :) It wasn’t always this way. I was once as ignorant as anyone else about the effects of rent on our economy and society. It crept slowly up on me, and even now I continue to learn and find connections between rent and social and economic problems.

Vote Labour for a liberal, just economy?

Submitted by Jock on September 16, 2015 - 16:00

Could it be that the best way to achieve an economically liberal Britain might be to get a "mad" left government headed by Corbyn and McDonnell elected?

Acknowledging our real sinners!

Submitted by Jock on July 21, 2015 - 15:30

Channel 4’s Cathy Newman’s cornering of Tim Farron in one of his first high profile media appearances after his election as Lib Dem leader was hardly one of the history’s great moments of theological disputation. But Tim’s apparent inability or unwillingness to clarify convincingly whether he believed, as a committed Christian, that homosexuality was a “sin” set off a flurry of criticism both inside and outside the party.

Planning: All poverty, no progress

Submitted by Jock on May 13, 2015 - 13:00

Last night I attended a debate on Green Belt policy here at Brookes, organised by the Royal Town Planning Institute and mainly, it appears, based on last autumn’s Adam Smith Institute’s research paper “The Green Noose” by Tom Papworth, who was there to defend his work in front of what at times was a hostile audience.

Back to the Future...

Submitted by Jock on May 11, 2015 - 00:46

Wow, three posts in three days. My disdain for the political process is clearly not enough for me to ignore all its ramifications!

Learning from the past

Submitted by Jock on May 9, 2015 - 07:03

Okay, he was often wrong after he had his appendix out and rejoined the Tories, but in 1908, while fighting that good Liberal seat of Dundee in the by-election of that year, Winston Churchill reminded us that:

Pages